How to learn languages through technology without using apps

One of the most common New Year's resolutions for many people is to learn or perfect a foreign language. In Spain just barely 26 per cent of the population can speak English (Spain ranks 23rd among European countries) and many foreign residents in Spain have lived here for years without really getting to grips with Spanish.

It is not surprising then that in the first weeks of January language academies, like gyms, are overwhelmed with eager new recruits. Furthermore, mobile phone applications designed for practising languages are at the top of the download charts. However, those who don't have time for the former, nor have had any luck with the latter, would do well to try these technological alternatives.

Online language exchanges: gone are the days when the only way to really engage with a foreign language was to go and live in the country. If there is one good thing about the internet, it is that it allows us to make instant contact with an infinite number of native speakers through platforms such as Tandem, Speaky or HellowTalk. They allow the user to choose the form of contact that makes them feel most comfortable (voice chat, text, video call...). All of them integrate translation, pronunciation and correction tools so that conversations flow regardless of our level.

Similarly, many language teachers offer their services through WhatsApp, with the idea that we practice every day through text messages and audio notes. Laura, a 39-year-old from Malaga, endorses a method, which she says she "didn't believe in much at first", but recognises that it has allowed her to learn "almost without realising it, by answering messages as and when I can, without strict timetables".

- Online courses: of course, traditional online learning platforms are still a valid option if we cannot go to a study centre or if game-based apps are not enough for us. Coursera, EdX, Udemy or Lingoda offer structured courses with tutors who are always available to answer questions, correct exercises and offer advice on how to improve.

- Artificial Intelligence: so-called Large Language Models (LLM) such as ChatGPT are also available to help us master all sorts of languages. We can ask them to devise (and correct) exercises to practise certain areas of grammar or spelling; to have conversations (and evaluate our pronunciation); and even to test us after a few months to see if we have improved sufficiently.

Here are some useful prompts: 'Is the following text correctly written, [text]'; 'Can you list commonly used English words about [topic] and their translations'; 'Can you give me activities to practise using these words'; 'I want to talk to you in [language], can you answer me normally unless I make a mistake', 'Can you give me a recording in [language], about [topic] and give me exercises to show that I have understood it', 'Can you give me a recording in [language] about [topic] and give me exercises to show that I have understood it?

- Speech recognition tools : If we are particularly interested in perfecting our pronunciation, sites like Rosetta Stone use state-of-the-art speech recognition software to correct our pronunciation.

- Digital media and interactive dictionaries: Spending half an hour a day reading articles in other languages has also proven to be effective for mastering them. The key is to stop every time we come across an unfamiliar word or expression and look it up in the interactive dictionary of the day (Google Translate, DeepL, Linguee...), where we will find examples of usage that will allow us to internalise concepts little by little.

- Streaming video platforms (and browser extensions): Following the above logic, watching videos, series and films in their original version on Netflix or YouTube helps us to familiarise ourselves with foreign languages. We can activate the subtitles of the platform of our choice or use extensions for our Internet browser such as 'Language Learning with Netflix' or 'Learning with YouTube', which displays subtitles in, for example, English and Spanish simultaneously. In addition, the most important words are automatically marked so that we can consult them or memorise them.

- Podcasts: podcasts focused on language learning (such as 'Coffee Break Language', free of charge) allow us to increase our vocabulary and improve our communication skills through short lessons. The speakers usually speak slowly and address different accents, so that we learn the differences between, for example, Spanish and Latin American accents.

- Virtual reality and video games: virtual reality viewers such as Meta Quest allow us to immerse ourselves in virtual environments populated by users from all over the world, which makes it easier to interact with them by voice (using an avatar). The same can be applied to online multiplayer video games, where voice chat has become the best way to express oneself in other languages, in a more casual context.

If all else fails, we can also set up a voice assistant (Alexa, Siri, Google...) to practice with it from our mobile phone or a smart speaker.