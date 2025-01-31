Denise Bush Friday, 31 January 2025, 18:11 Compartir

Commonly called Kei apples, Dovyalis caffra is a tough small tree or shrub found in dry grasslands and forest edges from the Eastern Cape to Swaziland, Limpop and Zimbabwe.

It is an attractive tree with rounded green leaves and clusters of showy creamy green or yellowish flowers followed by edible yellow fruits.

The Kei apple can withstand drought and some frost (once established) and will adapt to most soil types although it will flourish best in a loamy soil and regular watering.

The fruits, which measure around 60mm in diameter, are high in Vitamin C, have a velvety skin like an apricot, and can be eaten fresh or made into jam. They are easily bruised and harvesting can be painful as the tree develops some vicious thorns.

Zoom

In ideal conditions and in a temperate climate, Dovyalis caffra can reach up to eight metres in height although three to five metres is more usual.

The dense, thorny vegetation make it an ideal plant for creating an impenetrable hedge, alternatively the Kei apple can be grown in a large container.

The male flowers, each about 3mm long, form in thick clusters along the branches while the female flowers, 4-10mm long, form in the leaf axils. They attract bees and butterflies as well as other pollinating insects. The fruit ripens to a golden yellow and birds love them, distributing the seeds in their droppings.

Propagation is from either seeds or semi-hardwood cuttings although the latter can be difficult to develop roots without using a rooting hormone. Once germination has taken place, the Kei apple is a vigorous grower.

The genus name 'Dovyalis' comes from the Greek word meaning a spear (possibly because of the dangerously sharp thorns) and the specific epithet 'caffra' means from Kaffraria (Eastern Cape).