Denise Bush Friday, 9 August 2024

Plant of the month for August at the Jardín Botánico La Concepción in Malaga is this elegant palm, Dictyosperma album. Native to the Mascarene Islands in the Indian Ocean, this palm is nicknamed the hurricane palm as it can withstand very strong winds (it has survived category one hurricanes intact in Florida). It is also called the princess palm. In its native environment it can reach up to 12 metres tall with a slim, flexible trunk (up to 15cm in diameter) with a slightly swollen base. At the apex of the trunk, the crown is covered with a white wax giving it its specific epithet of 'album'.

The elegant arching fronds can be up to three metres long, each dark green leaflet 60-90cm long.

The hurricane palm can produce up to six inflorescences which appear just below the crown. The blooms are monoecious (both male and female) and can be shades of yellow or white. The oval fruits are dark purple or black when ripe and each contains one seed.

This palm can survive extreme heat and some drought once established but it will grow more luxurious and faster if it has humidity and moderate water. It will also withstand short periods of frost.

In cooler inland areas in the winter the fronds may turn yellow and develop brown spots but it should recover quickly once the warmer temperatures arrive.

A good situation would be where it can become established surrounded by leafy plants such as gingers, bamboos and banana palms which will help to increase the humidity around it. It can also be grown in a large container but will need more watering during the hottest months.

D. album is the only species in the Dictyosperma genus but there are three sub species, D album var album, D. album var aureum and D. album var conjugatum.