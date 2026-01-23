Cudeca opens charity shop number 27 in Alhaurín de la Torre

The new Cudeca shop in La Capellanía in Alhaurín de la Torre.

Cudeca has opened a new charity shop this week in Alhaurín de la Torre. The new Joan by Fundación Cudeca store, in Centro Comercial La Capellanía, is the charity's 27th shop in Malaga province.

Locals are now being asked to help "generate positive social impact" by donating quality unwanted clothes, accessories, books and household items to be sold.

The shop is open from 10am to 2pm and its running is "thanks to the commitment and the generosity of the local community", said the charity.

The foundation has thanked those who have volunteered to work in the shop and the generosity of people donating items to sell.