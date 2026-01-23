Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new Cudeca shop in La Capellanía in Alhaurín de la Torre. SUR
Charity

Cudeca opens charity shop number 27 in Alhaurín de la Torre

The new Joan by Fundación Cudeca store is in Centro Comercial La Capellanía

José Rodríguez Cámara

Alhaurin de la Torre.

Friday, 23 January 2026, 13:50

Cudeca has opened a new charity shop this week in Alhaurín de la Torre. The new Joan by Fundación Cudeca store, in Centro Comercial La Capellanía, is the charity's 27th shop in Malaga province.

Locals are now being asked to help "generate positive social impact" by donating quality unwanted clothes, accessories, books and household items to be sold.

The shop is open from 10am to 2pm and its running is "thanks to the commitment and the generosity of the local community", said the charity.

The foundation has thanked those who have volunteered to work in the shop and the generosity of people donating items to sell.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The Malaga cardiologist that saved lives but lost his in Cordoba train crash
  2. 2 Andalusian Harley Davidson rally returns to Benalmádena in March
  3. 3 Costa del Sol environmentalists denounce tightropes and zipwires on protected building
  4. 4 Man sentenced to three years in prison for having sex with minor on eastern Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Government puts out to tender construction of IMEC nanoelectronics hub in Malaga for 190 million euros
  6. 6 La Pataleta celebrates its opening in Torrox with a festive inauguration party
  7. 7 Mijas hosts meeting to analyse the situation of foreign victims of gender violence
  8. 8 Digital display
  9. 9 A whiff of romance in the European air
  10. 10 Transfer action increasingly unlikely in the January market

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Cudeca opens charity shop number 27 in Alhaurín de la Torre

Cudeca opens charity shop number 27 in Alhaurín de la Torre