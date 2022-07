Ana Crismán's flamenco harp enamours audience at Cudeca concert The Buchinger Wilhelmi clinic in Marbella once again hosted its traditional summer concert in aid of hospice charity Cudeca

After an enforced break due to the pandemic, the Buchinger Wilhelmi clinic in Marbella once again hosted its traditional summer concert in aid of hospice charity Cudeca last week. Ana Crismán, who performs and composes flamenco on her harp, won over the audience, along with singer Rosa Gómez and percussionist Perico Navarro. The event raised 1,200 euros to help the foundation provide palliative care.