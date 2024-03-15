Costa del Sol mourns death of June Rendle, a woman with a passion for theatre

Tony Bryant Marbella Friday, 15 March 2024, 14:04 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The local, English-speaking theatrical sector was saddened by the death of June Rendle, a talented actor, playwright and director who died peacefully at her home in San Pedro Alcántara on Monday 4 March. June had been involved with the local theatre and cultural scene in the province of Malaga for many years, and she also wrote amateur theatre production reviews for SUR in English, something she enjoyed until 2023.

An only child born in Walsall (West Midlands) in 1930, June gained her passion for drama at the age of 16. She was offered a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, although her father decided she should work for him at his garage instead, something that June would regret all her life.

In 1952, June married Johnny Rendle, a former Royal Air Force pilot. Living in Walsall in a house designed by her husband, June became a "typical 1950s housewife", bringing up two children. During the 1960s, June, who became close friends with Eric Morecambe and his wife, Joan, began teaching drama at Aldwickbury School.

She made her debut for the Abbey Players in St Albans in the 1970s, playing the lead role in their inaugural performance in front of the Queen Mother.

June appeared in several adverts and in television programmes like The Benny Hill Show. She also made it to the final two actresses to replace Honor Blackman as Emma Peel in The Avengers, although the part was eventually given to Diana Rigg.

June first arrived on the coast with her husband in 1979, where she brought a holiday home in Nueva Andalucía (Marbella), and the couple settled permanently on the coast in 2005.

June began writing short stories and magazine articles in 2009, shortly after her husband died. Her love of theatre had followed her to Spain, and she became a valued member of the International Theatre Studio in Marbella (ITS), an amateur theatrical group that will mark its 50th anniversary on the coast next year. June was an active and prominent member with the ITS for many years, offering her skills as an actor, playwright and director.

In a social media post, the ITS wrote, "We will miss her passion, expertise, knowledge and guidance."

June is survived by her daughter Nikky and son Miles.