Costa Press Club members quizzed at festive event

Quiz winners with organisers: left to right Sally Harrison, Jennie Rhodes, Neil Hesketh and Joan Fallon

Friday, 15 December 2023

The Costa Press Club celebrated its Christmas event this week at El Olivo restaurant in La Cala de Mijas.

Members enjoyed a festive dinner and then took part in a seasonal quiz orchestrated by the club's acting president Neil Hesketh, and won by Jennie Rhodes and Joan Fallon.

This was followed by the distribution of Secret Santa gifts.