Costa Press Club members quizzed at festive event

Friday, 15 December 2023, 16:24
The Costa Press Club celebrated its Christmas event this week at El Olivo restaurant in La Cala de Mijas.
Members enjoyed a festive dinner and then took part in a seasonal quiz orchestrated by the club's acting president Neil Hesketh, and won by Jennie Rhodes and Joan Fallon.
This was followed by the distribution of Secret Santa gifts.
