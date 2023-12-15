Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Quiz winners with organisers: left to right Sally Harrison, Jennie Rhodes, Neil Hesketh and Joan Fallon Karl Smallman
Costa Press Club members quizzed at festive event
Christmas 2023

Media professionals and their guests from across Malaga province sat down for their Christmas meal at El Olivo restaurant in La Cala de Mijas

SUR in English

Mijas

Friday, 15 December 2023, 16:24

The Costa Press Club celebrated its Christmas event this week at El Olivo restaurant in La Cala de Mijas.

Members enjoyed a festive dinner and then took part in a seasonal quiz orchestrated by the club's acting president Neil Hesketh, and won by Jennie Rhodes and Joan Fallon.

This was followed by the distribution of Secret Santa gifts.

