Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Convolvulus cneorum. Wikimedia
Gardening in southern Spain

Convolvulus cneorum

Commonly known as silver bush, this slow-growing plant is prized for its grey-green, lance-shaped leaves and large trumpet-shaped flowers that bloom from spring until autumn

Denise Bush

Friday, 16 January 2026, 12:43

Convolvulus cneorum is an evergreen shrub from the Convolvulaceae family. Commonly known as silver bush, this slow-growing plant is prized for its grey-green, lance-shaped leaves covered in short silver hairs and large trumpet-shaped flowers that bloom from spring until autumn.

The shrub reaches up to 60cm high with a spread of approximately 80cm, forming an attractive rounded mound. This makes it a good choice for rockeries, containers or as ground cover.

Native to the Mediterranean, Convolvulus cneorum is ideal for hot, dry conditions. It can withstand extreme heat and prolonged periods of drought, and also thrives in coastal locations.

The flowers emerge as pink buds before opening into white trumpets, often featuring a pink stripe down the middle of each petal and with a yellow throat. Each bloom measures approximately 2.5cm across and produces abundant pollen and nectar, attracting bees and butterflies.

After flowering finishes in late autumn, the plant can be cut back hard to ground level to promote lots of new shoots the following spring.

After flowering, tiny seeds form in small capsules which can be harvested in autumn and sown the following spring. Alternatively, Convolvulus cneorum can be propagated by division in spring or by taking semi-hardwood cuttings in early summer.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Another weather change: cold and rain return to Malaga province
  2. 2 Environmentalists report illegal activity in eastern Costa del Sol beauty spot
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol intensifies pine tree treatment ahead of processionary caterpillar season
  4. 4 Malaga village advertises new tourism opportunity
  5. 5 Plane makes emergency landing in Barcelona following threat made on board
  6. 6 Three arrested following violent incidents in Gibraltar
  7. 7 Three violent criminals arrested following burglary on eastern Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Lorry breakdown on A-7 motorway triggers traffic jams between Torremolinos and Benalmádena
  9. 9 Eastern Costa del Sol town introduces DNA checks to catch owners who fail to pick up dog poo
  10. 10 Overturned van disrupts traffic on A-7 motorway in Marbella

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Convolvulus cneorum

Convolvulus cneorum