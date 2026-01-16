Denise Bush Friday, 16 January 2026, 12:43 Share

Convolvulus cneorum is an evergreen shrub from the Convolvulaceae family. Commonly known as silver bush, this slow-growing plant is prized for its grey-green, lance-shaped leaves covered in short silver hairs and large trumpet-shaped flowers that bloom from spring until autumn.

The shrub reaches up to 60cm high with a spread of approximately 80cm, forming an attractive rounded mound. This makes it a good choice for rockeries, containers or as ground cover.

Native to the Mediterranean, Convolvulus cneorum is ideal for hot, dry conditions. It can withstand extreme heat and prolonged periods of drought, and also thrives in coastal locations.

The flowers emerge as pink buds before opening into white trumpets, often featuring a pink stripe down the middle of each petal and with a yellow throat. Each bloom measures approximately 2.5cm across and produces abundant pollen and nectar, attracting bees and butterflies.

After flowering finishes in late autumn, the plant can be cut back hard to ground level to promote lots of new shoots the following spring.

After flowering, tiny seeds form in small capsules which can be harvested in autumn and sown the following spring. Alternatively, Convolvulus cneorum can be propagated by division in spring or by taking semi-hardwood cuttings in early summer.