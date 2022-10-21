Age Concern location change and dinner postponement Benalmádena's drop-in centre has moved and the winter gala dinner has switched to February 2023

Age Concern Fuengirola/Mijas/Benalmádena has announced a change of location for its Benalmádena drop-in centre. The Monday morning coffee meeting is now being held at the Restaurant Chino Pekin, Plaza Nueva Bonanza, Arroyo de la Miel.

The charity has also pointed out that the planned winter gala dinner, which was due to be held on 2 December, has now been postponed until February 2023.

The association's secretary, Steve Marshall, said that the decision was taken because "several similar events" are taking place around the same date.

The secretary was keen to point out that the annual Christmas shopping trip to Gibraltar will go ahead on Tuesday 6 December. The trip costs 15 euros per person and reservations can be made at any of the charity's drop-in centres.