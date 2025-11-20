Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Carsol Ocasión launches its Black Days special offers

The promotion includes discounts of up to 3,000 euros at its dealerships in Fuengirola-Mijas, Antequera and Algeciras

SUR in English

Mijas

Thursday, 20 November 2025, 09:16

Carsol Ocasión, a multi-brand dealership on the Costa del Sol and part of an automotive group with more than 40 years of experience, is launching its Black Days special offers this week, with discounts of up to 3,000 euros at its centres in Fuengirola-Mijas, Antequera and Algeciras.

According to the company’s sales director, Francisco Canales, “This is without doubt the best time of the year to get a nearly new or used vehicle. That’s because all brands roll out discounts and special promotions that pack a real punch before December arrives and, with it, Christmas.”

Three key pillars

Carsol’s winning formula combines three key elements. First is the official brand warranty it offers, along with its own workshops and qualified technicians. This is something many multi-brand dealerships can’t boast.

They are also proud to offer tailored finance, working with different finance companies to put together a made-to-measure deal on highly competitive terms that suits the customer in terms of duration, amount and price.

Finally, the biggest added extra is the sales advice they can offer, which is always firmly centred on the customer’s needs. It also helps that they have such varied stock with more than 200 options to choose from.

Together, these three strengths and the added boost of the Black Days promotion make this month one of the best times to buy a nearly new vehicle. The conditions really are hard to match.

More information:

Address: Carretera de Mijas, km 5,5, 29650 Mijas, Málaga.

Phone: 952 91 16 11.

Web: https://www.carsol.com/

