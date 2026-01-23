Denise Bush Friday, 23 January 2026, 14:41 Share

Heteromeles arbutifolia, commonly known as California holly or toyon, is a member of the rose family Rosaceae. The name "toyon" derives from the Spanish transliteration of the Native American name for the plant, "tottcon". This species may also be listed under its synonym Photinia arbutifolia.

Native to California, toyon grows naturally along the coast in dry shrubland and woodland areas. When mature, the plant can reach 2.5 metres high.

Toyon is an evergreen perennial shrub or small tree with leathery, serrated leaves measuring 5-10cm long by 2-4cm wide. At the beginning of summer, it produces dense clusters of small, scented white flowers at the ends of its branches. These blooms are rich in nectar and pollen, attracting pollinating insects.

After flowering, bunches of bright red berries appear, providing an important winter food source for birds. New growth features distinctive fuzzy, red stems.

The berries once served as a food source for Native Americans and early colonial settlers added sugar to make wine and jellies.

Once established, toyon is drought tolerant, making it an ideal shrub for Mediterranean gardens. It can be used as hedging, a specimen plant, or for stabilising soil. The plant is also quick to regrow after fire.

A cultivar named Davis Gold produces golden yellow berries.