Bonnie Tyler brings her classic hits to castle stage in Fuengirola

SUR Fuengirola Friday, 22 August 2025, 11:52

The Sohail Castle stage in Fuengirola was host to one of the most iconic voices on the international music scene last week.

Welsh legend Bonnie Tyler won over the crowds with her unmistakable voice and amazing energy.

The singer took her audience back over five decades of music, not forgetting classics such as Total Eclipse of the Heart, Holding Out for a Hero and It's a Heartache.