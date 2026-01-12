The Andalusian movies that captured the Bardot magic

Alekk M. Saanders Almeria Monday, 12 January 2026, 16:41 | Updated 16:55h. Share

Last month a 91-year-old Brigitte Bardot died at her home La Madrague Saint Tropez. It was the city that was most associated with the screen icon, but way back in the 50s, 60s and 70s she was clossly associated with another Mediterranean pasradise - Andalucía

It was in the late 50s that the young French actress came to the Costa del Sol to shoot the film The Night Heaven Fell, directed by her then-husband Roger Vadim.

It was the start of a love affair with Andalucia - and here are four movies that she filmed in the region.

The Night Heaven Fell

Brigitte played Ursula, a young woman who had just left a convent and settled in rural Andalusia with her cruel husband, Count Ribera. While Ursula's husband hates the young villager Lambert (played by Stephen Boyd), Ursula falls in love with him. After Lambert kills Ribera in self-defence, the lovers take refuge in a gorge called El Chorro. In addition to the Gaitanes Gorge (better known as Caminito del Rey), filming took place in many locations in the area, including Alhaurín el Grande, Álora, Churriana, Cartama, and Malaga.

It is said that the French actress did not mind demonstrating her free attitude, which in the still conservative province of Malaga was considered 'immoral behaviour'. This is precisely why some locals asked for the actress to be expelled from the province. However, most of the locals were charmed by Bardot and crowds of people followed her to shops and streets wherever she went. Interestingly, Brigitte is remembered by Almeria people in the context of buying nylon stockings, in that period quite a spicy moment. Incidentally, Almería is another Andalusian province that is proud of Brigitte Bardot's visits for filming. In fact, The Night Heaven Fell was partly shot in Almería province as well. The film features landscapes of Cuevas de Almanzora and Pulpi, among others.

Shalako

The French actress returned to Almeria in 1968 to star in the film Shalako, directed by Edward Dmytryk. The film is set in New Mexico in 1880. A cowboy named Shalako (played by Sean Connery) works as a guide for a group of European aristocrats, leading them through desert areas inhabited by Native Americans who are bothered by the hunting expeditions and certain games organized by the travelers. The 32-year-old Brigitte Bardot played the role of a Russian countess. This spaghetti western was filmed at Shepperton Studios near London, but the outdoor scenes were shot in Almeria, specifically in the Tabernas Desert, which was often used for filming European westerns at the time. It was there that César Lucas photographed Brigitte Bardot again with... a donkey.

In Almería, the actress stayed in several iconic locations, including the legendary Cortijo Romero, known as the House of Cinema. It is believed that the actress spent some nights outside the hotel in the cheerful company of local gypsies (they played Native Americans in the film). Later the French diva was thankful to the gypsies because they helped her learn to play the guitar and dance flamenco.

Rum Runners

A couple of years later, the already very famous Brigitte Bardot visited Almeria again. In 1970, the French actress came to shoot the film Rum Runners, in which she played a popular actress adored by the captain Corny, played by Italian actor Lino Ventura. During Prohibition in the United States, he smuggles rum on his ship, and in his spare time, the captain goes to the local cinema to watch films starring his favourite actress. One day, the fan meets his idol in real life and cannot resist courting her. However, their romance, thwarted by his superiors and her fans, must be kept secret.

The Legend of Frenchie King

Incidentally, a year later, Brigitte Bardot returned to Spain, again to shoot a western. The Legend of Frenchie King (also known as Petroleum Girls) is a 1971 French-Spanish-Italian-British comedy western, filmed near Madrid. The local landscapes "reflected" Texas, where a new family arrives in a French-speaking town. They call themselves the Millers, but in reality they are the daughters of the hanged criminal Frenchie King. The sisters try to establish relations with a neighbouring family with many brothers.

Away from the cameras, Brigitte Bardot also easily established contacts with the locals. The French actress charmed those around her not only with her appearance, but also with her spontaneity. The French actress was a great admirer of the Spanish Mediterranean lifestyle. Brigitte participated in a bullfight in the arena in Mijas and with pleasure took part in local festivals. She was able to turn both Malaga and Almeria into a playground of revelry.