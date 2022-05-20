Adintre swings open its doors to inform the public of its services The charity provides assistance to needy families in the Fuengirola and Mijas area, and has been supporting many Ukrainian families since the war began

Adintre, the Fuengirola-based charity that operates a soup kitchen in conjunction with the Red Cross, will host a series of open days from Wednesday 25 until Saturday 28 May to inform the public of the services it offers to the local community.

Founded in 2001 by Joyce Gyimah, Adintre provides assistance to needy families in the Fuengirola/Mijas area.

Joyce, who was recognised for her tireless work during the Gala de Voluntariado 'Rocío Alfaro' in Fuengirola on Monday, rallied the support of the local community during the pandemic, and she is now also helping many Ukrainian families who have arrived in the area since the war began.