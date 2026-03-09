Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

World-renowned accordionist Ksenija Sidorova to perform at Gibraltar's Convent Ballroom

The Latvian accordion virtuoso brings a dazzling programme of Bach, Piazzolla and more to Gibraltar

SUR in English

Monday, 9 March 2026, 11:26

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society continues its 2026 season with a classical accordion recital by Ksenija Sidorova, widely regarded as one of the world's most celebrated accordion soloists. The concert takes place on Wednesday 11 March at 8pm at The Convent Ballroom.

A programme spanning centuries

Sidorova presents a bold solo programme that ranges from Baroque lyricism to contemporary virtuosity. The first half opens with Philip Glass's hypnotic Glassworks: Opening, followed by Bach's Adagio in D Minor, and works by Sergey Akhunov, Gabriela Montero and Fazıl Say. The second half moves through Albéniz's Asturias, Piazzolla, Schnittke and others - a vivid journey through the accordion's extraordinary expressive range.

About the performer

Born in Riga, Sidorova began playing the accordion at the age of six and went on to study at the Royal Academy of Music in London, where she was named a Fellow in 2021. Described as "revelatory" by The Telegraph, her recordings on Alpha Classics have received widespread critical acclaim.

Tickets are priced at £25 and are available at www.buytickets.gi. A limited number of concession tickets at £12 are available to senior citizens, and free student tickets can be obtained from the John Mackintosh Hall at 308 Main Street. For further information call +350 200 72134 or email tgpsociety@gmail.com

