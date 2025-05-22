Woman dies after falling from window

SUR in English Thursday, 22 May 2025, 09:51 Compartir

The Royal Gibraltar Police has launched an investigation following the sudden death of a woman on Wednesday afternoon.

The RGP control room received a report at around 12.30pm that a woman was believed to have fallen from a window at a residential address.

Upon arrival, response team officers and Gibraltar ambulance service staff found the woman alive at the scene. She was transported to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

An investigation by the Crime and Protective Services Division is ongoing. However, the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.