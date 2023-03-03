Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
Gibraltar's Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo. Reuters
Windsor Framework response

Windsor Framework response

The Gibraltar government were quick to point out that it is still working towards its own agreement for the future

Debbie Bartlett

Debbie Bartlett

Necesitas ser suscriptor para acceder a esta funcionalidad.

Friday, 3 March 2023, 11:42

Compartir

The Gibraltar government responded quickly to the announcement that the UK and EU had agreed the so-called Windsor Framework this week. In a statement welcoming the «strengthening of relations», it pointed out that the issues regarding Northern Ireland and Gibraltar are different and confirmed that it is still working towards its own agreement for its future relations with the EU.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad