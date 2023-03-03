Windsor Framework response

Sections
The Gibraltar government responded quickly to the announcement that the UK and EU had agreed the so-called Windsor Framework this week. In a statement welcoming the «strengthening of relations», it pointed out that the issues regarding Northern Ireland and Gibraltar are different and confirmed that it is still working towards its own agreement for its future relations with the EU.
