When will Gibraltar's popular Walks Through History summer programme operate this year?

These free guided tours explore the Rock's heritage

SUR in English

Friday, 4 July 2025, 11:24

The Gibraltar National Museum will run its popular Walks Through History programme for children aged 9-12 from 23 July to 27 August, Wednesday mornings 10-11.30am.

These free guided tours explore Gibraltar's heritage. Booking is essential due to limited spaces via gibmuseum.gi/news/walks-2025.

