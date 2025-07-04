Heritage
When will Gibraltar's popular Walks Through History summer programme operate this year?
These free guided tours explore the Rock's heritage
Friday, 4 July 2025
The Gibraltar National Museum will run its popular Walks Through History programme for children aged 9-12 from 23 July to 27 August, Wednesday mornings 10-11.30am.
These free guided tours explore Gibraltar's heritage. Booking is essential due to limited spaces via gibmuseum.gi/news/walks-2025.
