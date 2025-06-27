Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Wayne Sleep will take part in the Literary Festival. GIBRALTAR LITERARY FESTIVAL
Literary festival

Wayne Sleep among guests at the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

The event hosts an array of internationally acclaimed writers, thinkers, journalists, historians and performers

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 27 June 2025, 10:36

The Gibraltar Literary Festival will take place from 10 to 16 November this year at various venues on the Rock. The event hosts an array of internationally acclaimed writers, thinkers, journalists, historians and performers, bringing together audiences and authors in a celebration of storytelling across genres and generations.

This will be the tenth anniversary of the event and to mark the milestone, the organisers have compiled a diverse lineup of renowned authors and personalities. This year there will be lively discussion from Wayne Sleep OBE, Alex Partridge, Christian Hook, Ian Moore, Jenny Kleeman, John Suchet OBE, Katherine Carter, Manni Coe, Sally Baker, Scott Mitchell, Dr Terri Apter, Tom Hindle and Molly McElwee. More names are being added all the time and updates and information on reservations can be found on their website: www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.gi

