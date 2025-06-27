Wayne Sleep among guests at the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 27 June 2025, 10:36 Compartir

The Gibraltar Literary Festival will take place from 10 to 16 November this year at various venues on the Rock. The event hosts an array of internationally acclaimed writers, thinkers, journalists, historians and performers, bringing together audiences and authors in a celebration of storytelling across genres and generations.

This will be the tenth anniversary of the event and to mark the milestone, the organisers have compiled a diverse lineup of renowned authors and personalities. This year there will be lively discussion from Wayne Sleep OBE, Alex Partridge, Christian Hook, Ian Moore, Jenny Kleeman, John Suchet OBE, Katherine Carter, Manni Coe, Sally Baker, Scott Mitchell, Dr Terri Apter, Tom Hindle and Molly McElwee. More names are being added all the time and updates and information on reservations can be found on their website: www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.gi