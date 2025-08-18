Warnings issued after beachgoers report sightings of blue sea dragons along Gibraltar's shores

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 18 August 2025, 14:52 Share

The Department of the Environment is closely monitoring the beaches of Gibraltar following recent reports of blue sea dragons observed very close to the shore.

As their name suggests, blue sea dragons are bright blue in colour, so are easily identifiable if they are spotted. Bathers should report any sightings of these creatures promptly to the Department of the Environment’s Environmental Protection & Research Unit on +350 58009620. In the event of getting stung by a blue sea dragon, bathers are advised to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

The blue sea dragon (Glacus atlanticus) is a type of pelagic sea slug commonly found in temperate and tropical waters of the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans. It is an ocean drifter that spends its life carried by the ocean currents and winds. These tiny animals, no larger than 3-4cm in length, feed on larger venomous animals, including the Portuguese Man o’war, and use their toxins for self-defence when under threat. As a result, blue sea dragons must not be handled since they can deliver a painful sting.

Further information on blue sea dragons and other marine creatures visiting the shores of Gibraltar can be obtained by contacting the Department of the Environment via email on marine.monitoring@gibraltar.gov.gi.