The University of Gibraltar's Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming (CERG) is set to host the 25th European Association of Substance Abuse Research (EASAR) Conference between 12 and 15 May. The association's annual scientific conferences aim to stimulate and strengthen European cooperation with regard to addiction research, assisting in its prevention and treatment and contributing to the wellbeing of the public.