Gibraltar University granted QAA accreditation The certificate is valid for five years and comes after a three-year process and thorough review

Gibraltar university has achieved global accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), the UK's independent quality body. All UK Universities are required to undergo a review by the QAA.

The accreditation is valid for five years and comes after a three-year process and thorough review of the University's governance, learning and teaching, and internal quality assurance procedures.