Two men appear in court charged with serious assault on off-duty police officer in Gibraltar

The officer suffered multiple lacerations and bruising after being punched, kicked and having his head stamped on in Ocean Village attack

SUR in English

Wednesday, 4 March 2026, 12:19

Two local men appeared before the Magistrates' Court this morning charged in connection with a serious assault on an off-duty Royal Gibraltar Police officer.

M. A, 20, of Willis' House, and J. S, 21, of Sir William Jackson Grove, both face one count each of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis resin).

The charges follow an attack on an off-duty RGP officer in the Ocean Village area on Saturday 4 October 2025. The officer suffered multiple lacerations and bruising after being punched, kicked and having his head stamped on repeatedly.

The officer had identified himself as a police officer in an attempt to de-escalate the situation before the assault took place. Both men were arrested by RGP Response Team officers and subsequently charged following an investigation by detectives from the RGP's Criminal Investigation Department.

Commissioner of Police Owain Richards said: "Although not on duty at the time, the officer identified himself as a Police Officer in an effort to de-escalate a situation and protect those present. To then be subjected to a serious assault for taking professional action is wholly unacceptable. Any assault on an officer whether on or off duty is an attack on the rule of law and will be treated with the utmost seriousness. I remain steadfast in my commitment to supporting our officers and ensuring that those who choose to use violence against them are brought before the courts."

