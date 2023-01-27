Treaty talks continue with no hints being given on progress

Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo, deputy chief minister Dr Joseph Garcia and attorney general Michael Llamas were in Madrid earlier this week for more talks regarding the negotiations for Gibraltar's future relationship with the European Union. From Madrid, the attorney general flew to London in preparation for the 12th round of official negotiations on Thursday, in which Picardo and Garcia participated online.

As usual, there is total discretion about the content and any progress in these talks although the government has said on numerous occasions that it believes it is possible to agree a positive, safe and secure Treaty which will benefit Gibraltar without affecting its sovereignty in any way, and which will create an area of joint prosperity for the populations of the Rock and the nearest area of Spain, known as the Campo de Gibraltar,

For now, though, nothing is certain and Gibraltar continues to make contingency plans for a Non Negotiated Agreement, just as it did in preparation for a hard Brexit, whilst stressing that these are purely a 'just in case' precaution.