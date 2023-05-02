Traffic diversions and parking restrictions announced for Gibraltar’s essential services Coronation parade

Sections
Services
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 18:52
Compartir
Royal Gibraltar Police have detailed a number of traffic diversions and parking restrictions that will be in place ahead of and during the essential services Coronation parade tomorrow, 3 May, between approximately 5pm and 6pm.
A number of RGP officers will be on hand at the diversions to help with traffic management.
• Corral Road – apart from taxis and buses
• Fish Market, Cooperage Lane and Crutchetts Ramp
• Cloister Ramp
• John Mackintosh Square at the junction with City Mill Lane
• Main Street at Europa Road entrance
• Town Range and Convent Place
• Library Street and Cathedral Square
• Outside West Place of Arms in Market Place
• Outside City Hall
• On Line Wall Road by the Bristol Hotel
Access to the Upper Town will be via Prince Edwards Road and to exit the Upper Town, vehicles will need to head down Library Street, Main Street and Cathedral Square.
As soon as the parade has finished, all traffic diversions will be lifted.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.