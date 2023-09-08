Three new schools open on the Rock this week

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

Three new schools have opened as part of a twelve-year investment in education in Gibraltar.

To date, ten new schools have been built. The latest three: St Mary’s Lower Primary School; Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School; and Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School have opened in time for the new school term.

The ten schools cost 160 million pounds to build as part of the “education revolution programme”, according to the Chief Minister.