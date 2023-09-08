Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Three new schools open on the Rock this week
To date, ten schools costing 160 million pounds have been built as part of the “education revolution programme”, according to the Chief Minister

Friday, 8 September 2023, 16:30

Three new schools have opened as part of a twelve-year investment in education in Gibraltar.

To date, ten new schools have been built. The latest three: St Mary’s Lower Primary School; Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School; and Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School have opened in time for the new school term.

The ten schools cost 160 million pounds to build as part of the “education revolution programme”, according to the Chief Minister.

