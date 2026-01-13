Three arrested following violent incidents in Gibraltar

SUR in English Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 09:49 Share

Three people have been taken into custody following two separate violent incidents reported to police on Saturday evening, authorities confirmed.

In the first incident, a 22-year-old man identified as M.M. from Lime Kiln Steps faces multiple charges after allegedly attacking two people with garden shears at a residence in Laguna Estate.

According to police reports, the assault left a male victim with lacerations to his head, face, and ears, while a female victim sustained cuts to her hands. M.M. was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and common assault.

The case was transferred to detectives from the Crime & Protective Services division, who conducted interviews before formally charging the suspect with one count of grievous bodily harm, one count of common assault and one count of criminal damage. M.M. remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

In a separate incident on Saturday evening, police arrested two individuals following reports of a violent disturbance in the Calpe and Willis' Road area. A 21-year-old local man and a 16-year-old female juvenile were taken into custody on suspicion of Affray after multiple members of the public reported witnessing a violent altercation involving several people and offensive weapons.

The female suspect faces additional charges, having been arrested on suspicion of three separate counts of assault on police. Both individuals were detained at New Mole House, where they were interviewed by officers. They have since been released on bail and are required to return at a later date as the investigation continues.

Police have not released further details about either incident and investigations remain ongoing.