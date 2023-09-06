These are the key roads affected by Gibraltar's National Day celebrations on Sunday

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

With just a few days to go before National Day celebrations on the Rock this Sunday (10 September), the Royal Gibraltar Police have highlighted various parking restrictions and road closures that will be in place.

Road closures and diversions (9.30am Sunday 10 September until further notice)

• Corral Road will be closed from under Smith Dorrien Bridge (to allow access to Landport Ditch car park) to Gaucho’s Restaurant.

• Casemates Hill will be closed at its junction with Line Wall Road.

• Cooperage Lane will be closed to traffic at the junction with Fish Market Road and Irish Town. However, residents will still be allowed access to Crutchetts Ramp.

Parking restrictions (from 4pm Sat 9 September until further notice)

• Waterport Road eastbound, no parking from Westside School to Casa Antonio, to allow for a bus terminus and taxi rank. This temporary bus stop and taxi rank will be opposite the entrance to Ocean Village, from 9.30am on Sunday until further notice.

• Corral Road, no parking opposite the Ocean Restaurant on both sides.