A Chinese national pleaded guilty to being in Gibraltar on 2 May without a valid permit and for being in possession of a forged passport.

Jian Lin was sentenced to six weeks for the forged passport with a false visa for the UK, a sentence which was reduced to four weeks for an early guilty plea.