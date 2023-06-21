Stern section of sunken carrier refloated off Gibraltar

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 19:57
Compartir
Work to remove the wreck of the OS 35 bulk carrier from the waters off Gibraltar has made progress this week with the refloating of the stern section.
The next phase of the process to remove the ship that sank last August requires five consecutive days of fine weather, "to be able to complete the delicate operations in safety", the Gibraltar government said on Wednesday.
The Rock's port authority said it hopes that there will be a suitable window of fine weather next week, although it is too soon to confirm the dates of the work.
After a first phase in which work was carried out to ensure the watertightness of the bow and stern of the vessel, the second part of the operation began earlier this month. The stern section has been raised, restoring buoyancy, allowing it to be transferred to barges that will carry the wreckage from the area.
The OS 35 bulk carrier sank off Gibraltar and some 400 metres from the beaches of La Línea de la Concepción in Cadiz province at the end of August 2022, after colliding with a liquified natural gas tanker.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.