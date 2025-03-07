Status quo is not an option for Gibraltar's future with EU, says deputy chief minister

SUR in English Friday, 7 March 2025, 11:32 Compartir

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has declared that the status quo is not an option in the context of Gibraltar's future relationship with the European Union.

Dr Garcia outlined two possible outcomes for Gibraltar's future with the EU: a treaty or a non-negotiated outcome (NNO), both requiring significant changes in the relationship with the EU and Spain.

He reaffirmed Gibraltar's firm commitment to negotiating a treaty but also outlined contingency plans for a NNO, aimed at protecting Gibraltar's interests.

Dr Garcia was in London this week for Commonwealth meetings that discussed the contributions small countries can make to that organisation and Gibraltar's growing digital economic sector.

As part of these meetings he took the opportunity to brief and exchange views with representatives from Australia, New Zealand and Canada.