Artist's impression of the new cruise terminal. SUR
State-of-the-art cruise ship terminal planned for Gibraltar
Friday, 8 September 2023, 16:25

Gibraltar’s minister for tourism, Vijay Daryanini, announced earlier this week plans to build a new cruise ship terminal to replace the existing one. It will have two floors and a rooftop terrace.

The ground floor will be the main passenger area while the first floor will be used for conferences and events with possibly some shop units. The whole terminal will occupy 3,817 square metres.

