Special Olympics Gibraltar celebrates 40th anniversary with national games

Special Olympics Gibraltar has announced its 40th Anniversary National Games, taking place next week from Wednesday 18 June to Friday 20 June. This milestone event will bring together athletes, volunteers, and supporters for three days of competition, camaraderie, and celebration.

Event highlights

Wednesday, 18 June: The opening ceremony and athletics

The games will kick off with the opening ceremony at the Lathbury Sports Complex at 6pm, followed by the athletics competition. Athletes will showcase their skills in a range of track events. There will also be the usual torch run organised by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics charity, ending with the lighting of the Olympic flame.

Thursday, 19 June: Futsal and bocce tournaments

The action continues at the Special Olympics Sports Complex at Grandy Close, Europa with a futsal competition starting at 9am. Teams from Special Olympics Gibraltar, Special Olympics Isle of Man, Algeciras, and Estepona will compete for victory.

Later, at 4pm the focus shifts to bocce, where athletes from Gibraltar and the Isle of Man will battle for the prestigious Paola Poggio Shield.

Friday, 20 June: Bowling and swimming tournaments and closing ceremony

The final day begins with the ten-pin bowling tournament at 9.30am at Kings Bowl, Kings Bastion Leisure Centre, featuring teams from Gibraltar and the Isle of Man.

At 6.15pm, the swimming competition will take place at Lathbury Sports Complex, followed by the closing ceremony, where athletes will be celebrated for their achievements.

The festivities will conclude with a BBQ for athletes, families, and volunteers at the Europa Retreat Centre.

A landmark celebration

"This year’s National Games mark 40 years of breaking barriers, inclusion, determination, and joy for our athletes," said Annie Risso, National Director of Special Olympics Gibraltar. "We are thrilled to welcome teams from the Isle of Man, Algeciras, and Estepona to share in this milestone event."