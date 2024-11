Special Olympics Gibraltar achieves medal success in Monaco

SURin English Gibraltar Friday, 1 November 2024, 12:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Last weekend, a team of six swimmers from Special Olympics Gibraltar represented Gibraltar at the Princess Charlene Special Olympics European Swimming Invitational Games held in Monaco.

Competing among athletes from 27 countries across Europe, Gibraltar's team won four golds, one silver and three bronze medals and swam in two events each.