Spain carries out inspection on two ships that collided in Strait of Gibraltar

The Spanish government said on Wednesday that an inspection will be carried out on the two ships which collided on Tuesday in waters of the Strait of Gibraltar, near to the coast of Algeciras.

The inspection will aim to determine the causes of the collision which “fortunately” had not caused “any type of spillage”. No personal injury was reported either.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 5.20am, when the rescue coordination centre in Tarifa received a warning of a collision between tanker Gloria Maris, with 25 crew members on board, and South Korean registered container ship HMM St Petersburg, with 24 crew members, 8.9 nautical miles southeast of Algeciras. Gloria Maris was sailing empty from Cartagena in Murcia to Gibraltar.

Spanish maritime authorities based in Algeciras ordered the detention of the two vessels to carry out safety inspections.