Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Albares, Šefcovič, Lammy and Picardo. EP
Post-Brexit

UK, EU, Spain and Gibraltar close a historic deal over the Rock's border controls

Five years after the UK left the European Union, it has been agreed that Spanish officers will carry out passport controls at Gibraltar's port and airport and checks at the existing border crossing point between the Rock and La Linea will be removed

Europa Press

Brussels

Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 17:43

Spain will carry out passport controls at Gibraltar's port and airport according to the agreement reached this Wednesday in Brussels between the UK and the EU.

The deal will lead to the abolition of the border, according to the joint statement released on Wednesday evening after the meeting held with European Commissioner Maroš Šefcovič, Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, together with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, in Brussels.

According to the statement, the agreement will "establish dual Gibraltar and Schengen border checks at Gibraltar port and airport - to be carried out in full cooperation between the EU and UK/Gibraltar authorities, removing all checks at the crossing point between Gibraltar and La Linea for the many thousands of people who travel across daily in both directions."

In this sense, the declaration clarifies that “For the EU, full Schengen checks will be carried out by Spain”, which would rule out the proposal that Frontex agents could be the ones to carry out such controls.

For the UK, full Gibraltar checks will continue to be carried out as they are today. They also agreed arrangements for visas and permits and close cooperation between the police and law enforcement authorities.

The text published by Brussels, London and Madrid specifies that “full Gibraltar checks will continue to be carried out as they are today” on the UK side. In addition, the parties have agreed on “arrangements for visas and permits and close cooperation between the police and law enforcement authorities”.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 More than 150 classic cars and vintage motorcycles roll into Mijas during successful two-day gathering
  2. 2 Costa del Sol music festival reveals final lineup ahead of 10th anniversary
  3. 3 Overnight cuts to water supply for essential maintenance work in eastern Costa del Sol towns
  4. 4 Special Olympics Gibraltar celebrates 40th anniversary with national games
  5. 5 Cudeca calls for more volunteers on the Costa with launch of its summer campaign
  6. 6 Farmers in Malaga province still without water seven months after devastating floods
  7. 7 New initiatives strengthen the Costa del Sol's cultural and leisure offering as a major tourist destination
  8. 8 Senior EU, UK, Spain and Gibraltar officials meet in Brussels in bid to finalise Brexit agreement
  9. 9 Veteran Spaniard Marcel Granollers finally claims long-awaited Grand Slam
  10. 10 Amateur choir continues its season of Costa del Sol summer concerts in aid of mental illness

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish UK, EU, Spain and Gibraltar close a historic deal over the Rock's border controls

UK, EU, Spain and Gibraltar close a historic deal over the Rock&#039;s border controls