Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The restored gate, shields and walls. SUR
Southport Gates walls restored and area enhanced

Southport Gates walls restored and area enhanced

SUR in English

Friday, 6 October 2023, 17:22

Compartir

As part of an on-going programme of works aimed at restoring Gibraltar's heritage, the Ministry for Heritage has undertaken a complete restoration of Southport Gates. The careful dismantling and rebuilding of sections of the wall was approved by the Heritage and Antiquities Advisory Board and has been led by restorers from the Gibraltar National Museum.

The wall was built and added to by the Moors, the Spanish and the British, and the materials used varies greatly, from rubble, old headstones and even chunks of glass. Over time the crumbling surface of the wall had been patched with different types of rendering, mainly grey cement which is now banned in the conservation of traditional buildings. Traffic pollution had also assisted in the degradation of the construction as had trees taking root in the loose mortar of the walls.

The area around it was also cleaned up after decades of neglect, removing invasive plants and shrubs.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lots of beer, food and fairs this weekend on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province
  2. 2 Attendance at San Miguel fair in Torremolinos 'exceeded the most optimistic estimates'
  3. 3 Nerja gears up for feria
  4. 4 Costa tribute night offers magic of two legendary American pop stars
  5. 5 New tourist attraction at foot of Ronda gorge moves one step closer to completion
  6. 6 New tax data reveals the municipality in Malaga province with the highest average income
  7. 7 Nostalgic '70s disco era returns to Salón Varietés
  8. 8 Malaga priest faces harassment allegations from young woman who claims to have been his former partner
  9. 9 Two more teams advance to semi-finals as European Cricket Championship heats up
  10. 10 Why is World Smile Day celebrated today, 6 October, and how will you mark it?

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad