Ship beached off Gibraltar after colliding with another while exiting the Bay It is loaded with 183 tonnes of heavy fuel oil, 250 tonnes of diesel and 27 tonnes of lube oil, but the authorities said there was little to no danger to the vessel's 24 crew

The Gibraltar authorities reported early this Tuesday morning, 30 August, that the situation was "stable" regarding a ship carrying fuel which collided with another vessel as she was leaving Gibraltar late last night and ended up beached about 200 metres off Catalan Bay.

The Tuvalu-flagged OS 35 bulk carrier, which is loaded with steel rebars, clipped the ADAM LNG while manoeuvering to exit the Bay. The Port Authority directed the OS 35 to the Eastside to ensure it could be beached, to minimise as much as possible the risk of the ship sinking and to secure the lives of the mariners on board.

An update issued by the Gibraltar government said there was little or no risk to the ship's 24 crew. It is loaded with 183 tonnes of heavy fuel oil, 250 tonnes of diesel and 27 tonnes of lube oil, and was leaving Gibraltar to head to Vlissengen in the Netherlands.

The situation was closely monitored all night, in case further action was needed at high tide at 5.30am, but an update at 7am said the situation remained stable, and there had been no significant developments. The Gibraltar Port Authority remains at the scene and is continuously reviewing all aspects of the situation.

"Approximately 400 metres of boom are now readily available on scene ready to be deployed around the vessel in the event of an oil spill. A notice to mariners has been issued by the GPA with a 200m exclusion zone already in place around the OS 35. All port operations were suspended by the GPA during the initial stages of the operation for approximately 4 hours and the Gibraltar Port has now fully reopened for all activity," the statement from the government said.

Further updates will be given during the morning.