Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Crime

Seven juveniles arrested in connection with burglary in Gibraltar

Around 20,000-pounds-worth of stolen property recovered after detectives execute search warrants at several residential addresses

SUR in English

Wednesday, 4 March 2026, 17:25

Seven male juveniles aged between 14 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The investigation was launched after a burglary was reported at a residential property in the Upper Town area on 25 February 2026, in which property valued at between 20,000 pounds and 30,000 pounds was stolen.

Detectives from the RGP's Criminal Investigation Department, supported by officers from the Crime & Protective Services Division and Response Teams, carried out a series of arrests over the following days. The investigation also led to the execution of multiple search warrants at residential addresses across Gibraltar, resulting in the recovery of property valued at approximately 20,000 pounds.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The RGP has taken the opportunity to remind homeowners and tenants to ensure their properties are adequately secured at all times, including when leaving a property unattended for even a short period

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Nighttime water cuts announced for Vélez-Málaga
  2. 2 Malaga village to subsidise growers to plant more cherry trees
  3. 3 Diluting dog urine to become compulsory in Fuengirola
  4. 4 Is retiring in Spain a smart financial move?
  5. 5 2026 Year of the Fire Horse: the ancient Spanish ritual that brings the legend to life
  6. 6 Malaga tourists stranded in Middle East as flight prices hit &euro;3,000
  7. 7 Light, Shadow, and Comfort: Bespoke Architecture in Málaga
  8. 8 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall votes to ban burkas inside municipal buildings
  9. 9 Twenty years of the most romantic orientation
  10. 10 Two-month culture and entertainment programme returns to Benalmádena port

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Seven juveniles arrested in connection with burglary in Gibraltar

Seven juveniles arrested in connection with burglary in Gibraltar