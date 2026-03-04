Seven juveniles arrested in connection with burglary in Gibraltar

SUR in English Wednesday, 4 March 2026, 17:25 Share

Seven male juveniles aged between 14 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The investigation was launched after a burglary was reported at a residential property in the Upper Town area on 25 February 2026, in which property valued at between 20,000 pounds and 30,000 pounds was stolen.

Detectives from the RGP's Criminal Investigation Department, supported by officers from the Crime & Protective Services Division and Response Teams, carried out a series of arrests over the following days. The investigation also led to the execution of multiple search warrants at residential addresses across Gibraltar, resulting in the recovery of property valued at approximately 20,000 pounds.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The RGP has taken the opportunity to remind homeowners and tenants to ensure their properties are adequately secured at all times, including when leaving a property unattended for even a short period