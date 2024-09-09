Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Video of macaque &#039;attack&#039; goes viral as apes chase child near cliff edge in Gibraltar
Video of macaque 'attack' goes viral as apes chase child near cliff edge in Gibraltar

It is not the first time it has happened this summer. In July, images were shared on social media showing a father trying to protect his son from several of these Barbary apes

La Voz

Cádiz

Monday, 9 September 2024, 19:53

It is not the first time, but it is fairly uncommon to see images of the danger that monkeys in Gibraltar can pose to tourists. There are warning signs and messages posted around the Rock, as wild macaques sometimes attack, either because they have an aim - such as to capture food - or because they feel threatened.

This latest video, shared by user @il_vino__ on his Tik Tok, shows the moment a boy runs away as he is chased by two monkeys that appear to be attacking him. The video shows the boy stumbling and then falling and hurting his arm while the crowd watches in amazement at what is happening.

@il_vino__ Troppo carine le scimmiette 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 #gibilterra🇬🇧 #monkey #perte ♬ suono originale - ⚜️Il Vino⚜️

This is not the first time it has happened this summer. In July, images also went viral on social media in which a father tried to protect his son, who is seen crouching from an "attack" by several of these Barbary apes. They are dangerous. It is true that their attacks tend to be exceptional, but in encounters with these animals, special care must be taken not to make any sudden or strange movements and not to take out food in their presence.

@callum_peach Monkey attack Gibraltar top of the rock #gibraltar #monkey #therock ♬ original sound - callumpeach

The Barbary apes are a tourist attraction on the Rock of Gibraltar. They are a symbol of the British colony and the protagonists of its legend. It is said that when the last one dies, Gibraltar will fall, which is why they are cared for and fed by Gibraltarians and there are heavy penalties for anyone who attacks them.

The presence of these macaques dates back to the times of Muslim domination. They are native to North Africa and the most plausible theory is that they were brought to the Iberian Peninsula by the Berbers who kept them as pets.

They remained after the Reconquista and the invasion of the English during the War of the Spanish Succession. Gibraltar has been a British territory since 1713, after the signing of the Treaty of Utrecht. Instead of deporting the macaques, the British let them stay in and they are now a protected species.

