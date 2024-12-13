Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Royal Gibraltar Regiment take part in fitness challenge
Armed forces

Eleven team took part in the demanding event, designed to test the physical and mental limits of participants

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 13 December 2024, 12:38

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) Challenge, a gruelling 10km endurance march over the rough terrain of the Rock of Gibraltar, took place on Tuesday this week.

This demanding event, designed to test the physical and mental limits of participants, is also aimed at fostering essential leadership and teamwork skills.

Eleven teams, representing various services including the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and the Royal Navy Medical Service, took part.

