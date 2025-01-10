Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Royal Gibraltar Police officers injured while making arrests
Crime

Royal Gibraltar Police officers injured while making arrests

Two Gibraltar police officers were assaulted making separate arrests on Wednesday

SUR in English

Friday, 10 January 2025, 15:28

Two Gibraltar police officers were assaulted making separate arrests on Wednesday. A 16-year-old male allegedly struck a female officer, breaking her finger, as he resisted arrest following a rock-throwing incident.

Later, a 33-year-old man resisted arrest at Laguna Estate, injuring a male officer. Both suspects were detained.

