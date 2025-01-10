Royal Gibraltar Police officers injured while making arrests

Crime
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Friday, 10 January 2025, 15:28
Two Gibraltar police officers were assaulted making separate arrests on Wednesday. A 16-year-old male allegedly struck a female officer, breaking her finger, as he resisted arrest following a rock-throwing incident.
Later, a 33-year-old man resisted arrest at Laguna Estate, injuring a male officer. Both suspects were detained.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Sigues a SUR in English. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.
Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.