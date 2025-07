Rock's education minister holds talks with UK counterpart during meeting in London

SUR in English Friday, 4 July 2025, 11:37 Compartir

Education Minister John Cortes met UK Education Minister Stephen Morgan in London last week, accompanied by Director of Education Keri Scott and Guy Dumas from Gibraltar's London Office.

Discussions covered university fees for Gibraltarian students, special educational needs, artificial intelligence in education, school attendance, behaviour management and sustainability.

The meeting enabled Gibraltar to access UK support and information when needed.