RGP inspector retires after serving the force for 26 years The Norwich-born cop started out as a soldier at just 16 years of age where he joined the Royal Anglian Regiment (Vikings)

Jon, 55, who was sent off with a Guard of Honour at New Mole House, said: "I would like to sincerely thank you all, from the bottom of my heart, for being such a great team. I never once dreaded walking into the station - and that says a lot about the place you work. Lastly, it's been an honour and a privilege to work with you for all the last 26 years."

A spokesperson from the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: "We wish Inspector Lutkin all the best in his well-earned retirement. He will be thoroughly missed by his colleagues."

The Norwich-born cop started out as a soldier at just 16 years of age where he joined the Royal Anglian Regiment (Vikings) and was posted to Northern Ireland for two years, until February 1987.

The following month he was posted to Gibraltar for two years as part of the resident battalion at the South Barracks and fell in love with the Rock.

In 1997, he officially became an RGP officer at the age of 28.