Rainbow flag unfurls to mark start of Pride Month

Gibraltar Pride month
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Monday, 2 June 2025, 14:15
The rainbow flag was raised above New Mole House Police Station to mark the start of Pride month yesterday, 1 June.
Every year in June the world celebrates the event, which is dedicated to the LGBT+ community and is an opportunity to raise awareness of current issues they face.
Pictured is RGP civilian staff member and Vice Chairperson and Events Lead for the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee, Raygan Martinez-Gaivizo and Police Constable Jason Russell.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.