Police Constable Jason Russell and Raygan Martinez-Gaivizo at the flag raidsing ceremony. SUR
Gibraltar Pride month

Rainbow flag unfurls to mark start of Pride Month

Every year in June the world celebrates the event, which is dedicated to the LGBT+ community and is an opportunity to raise awareness of current issues they face

SUR in English

Monday, 2 June 2025, 14:15

The rainbow flag was raised above New Mole House Police Station to mark the start of Pride month yesterday, 1 June.

Every year in June the world celebrates the event, which is dedicated to the LGBT+ community and is an opportunity to raise awareness of current issues they face.

Pictured is RGP civilian staff member and Vice Chairperson and Events Lead for the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee, Raygan Martinez-Gaivizo and Police Constable Jason Russell.

