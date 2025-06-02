Rainbow flag unfurls to mark start of Pride Month

Police Constable Jason Russell and Raygan Martinez-Gaivizo at the flag raidsing ceremony.

The rainbow flag was raised above New Mole House Police Station to mark the start of Pride month yesterday, 1 June.

Every year in June the world celebrates the event, which is dedicated to the LGBT+ community and is an opportunity to raise awareness of current issues they face.

Pictured is RGP civilian staff member and Vice Chairperson and Events Lead for the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee, Raygan Martinez-Gaivizo and Police Constable Jason Russell.