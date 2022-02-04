Professor Clive Finlayson lecture series begins on Monday The lectures will be in four parts and will review the state of climate change and its effect on Gibraltar

The University of Gibraltar is hosting a series of lectures by Beacon Professor Clive Finlayson, the director of the Gibraltar National Museum, this year and the first will be on Monday 7 February. The four-part series is called Gibraltar - paradise between oceans, ice sheets and deserts, and it will review the current state of knowledge of past climate change and how it affected Gibraltar in particular.

The first lecture, titled Atlantic - ocean currents and climate influences from the west, examines the influences of the Atlantic Ocean on Gibraltar.

The lecture will be from 6pm to 7.30pm in the conference hall at the Europa Point campus and is open to the public. Entry is free and attendance should be booked via the university website www.unigib.edu.gi

The rest of the series of lectures will take place on Monday 23 May, Monday 17 September and Monday 12 December.

Please note that those attending must present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within the previous 24 hours. Windows and doors will be left open for ventilation if conditions allow, so please allow for that when deciding what to wear.