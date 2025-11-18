Primary school on the Rock marks World STEM Day with hands-on learning activities

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 15:27 Share

Gibraltar's Governor's Meadow Lower Primary School celebrated World STEM Day on Friday, 14 November. The day brought Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics to life for pupils through a range of fun, hands-on activities.

The children took part in STEM challenges, exploring concepts such as patterns and shapes, experimentation, engineering design and coding. These activities aimed to spark curiosity, creativity and problem-solving skills, while developing critical thinking and collaboration skills.