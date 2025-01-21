Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sara Mae White was last seen on 20 January at around 1.30pm in the Laguna Estate area. RGP
Police appeal for public's help to find missing 13-year-old Gibraltar girl
Police appeal for public's help to find missing 13-year-old Gibraltar girl

Sara Mae White was last seen on 20 January at around 1.30pm and RGP officers have concerns for her safety

Anthony Piovesan

Gibraltar

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 10:44

Fears are growing for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday 20 January. Royal Gibraltar Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Sara Mae White after she was reported missing by her family yesterday.

She was last seen on 20 January around 1.30pm in the Laguna Estate area. Police have been searching for her since she was reported missing and have concerns for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should phone the Royal Gibraltar Police on 200 72500 or contact officers online at www.police.gi/report/missing-person

