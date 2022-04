Plaque unveiled to commemorate Falklands The plaque commemorates civilian and Naval Dockyard workers who developed ambulance ships used in the war

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust unveiled a plaque by Ragged Staff Gates on Tuesday to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War and the role played by civilian and Naval Dockyard workers who converted the SS Uganda and HMS Hecla into hospital ships. The Uganda sailed from Gibraltar on 19 April 1982.