Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A cochlear implant. SUR
Operation for first cochlear implant in Gibraltar is a success

Operation for first cochlear implant in Gibraltar is a success

SUR in English

Friday, 15 September 2023, 15:56

Compartir

The first cochlear implant was carried out in Gibraltar last Friday. A cochlear implant is an implanted electronic hearing device, designed for persons with severe to profound nerve deafness. It works by electrically stimulating nerves inside the inner ear allowing the patient to hear some sounds. The surgery was carried out by a team of visiting ENT surgeons from University College London Hospital, Mr Sherif Khalil and Professor Shak Saeed.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad