Operation for first cochlear implant in Gibraltar is a success

The first cochlear implant was carried out in Gibraltar last Friday. A cochlear implant is an implanted electronic hearing device, designed for persons with severe to profound nerve deafness. It works by electrically stimulating nerves inside the inner ear allowing the patient to hear some sounds. The surgery was carried out by a team of visiting ENT surgeons from University College London Hospital, Mr Sherif Khalil and Professor Shak Saeed.